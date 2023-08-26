Legenedary music composer, AR Rahman extended his wishes to R Madhavan for winning National Film Award for his movie ‘Rocketry" The Nambi Effect’.

In his appreciation post, the Oscar award winning music composer and singer also confessed that he liked Rocketry more than Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer. “Congrats Madhavan 🚀….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing🥸)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer," he tweeted.

He tweeted in response to a retweet of his earlier post. When the movie was screened at Cannes, AR Rahman posted a review of his movie on X (Formerly Twitter).

" Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists."

After winning National Award for the movie, R Madhavan also took to X and thanked he jury members for the national award. In his tweet, he said, “Wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma. All yours, Appa’s and Nambi Sirs Blessings. A Heartfelt “Thank You" to all the jury members of the National Award, @MIB_India Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial I don’t know what to say. For once Truly speechless."