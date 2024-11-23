AR Rahman sends notice to ‘slanderers’ for removal of ‘objectionable’ content amid divorce with Saira Banu

Renowned music composer AR Rahman on Saturday issued a notice to “slanderers” over "objectionable" content about his separation from wife Saira Banu.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahman wrote: “Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team.”

The post also carries a three-page notice addressing those spreading defamatory and "objectionable" content targeting him and his family.

Recently, the 57-year-old music maestro and Saira Banu had announced that they are ending their marriage of 29 years citing “significant emotional strain” in their relationship.

According to the notice, a 24-hour time has been provided to “slanderers” for the removal of the defamatory content.

It also states that failure to comply could result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

"My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours," read the notice,” Rahman’s legal team said in the notice.

The actions of these individuals not only tarnish his reputation but also cause distress to his family, said in the notice.

Rahman and Banu got married in 1995 and share three children-- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

Social media has been abuzz ever since Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation recently.

Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch.

As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband.

Amid the ongoing rumours, Rahman's son AR Ameen took to Instagram and strongly condemned the "baseless" reports.