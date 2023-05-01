AR Rahman's Pune concert stopped by police citing 10 pm deadline2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:50 PM IST
A huge crowd had gathered to attend music maestro Rahman's live concert held at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune.
PUNE : Police stopped a concert of Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune city as it went on after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday. After the concert was held here on Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artists and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×