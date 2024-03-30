Arabian Sea Operation: Indian Navy saves Pakistani crew from hijacked Iranian vessel
Indian Navy rescued 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates in a 12-hour operation in the Arabian Sea. INS Sumedha and INS Trishul successfully apprehended the pirates and ensured the safety of the hijacked vessel 'FV A1-Kambar'.
Indian Navy rescued 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates during a 12-hour-long-Arabian Sea operation on Friday. The incident occurred when Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha caught the hijacked vessel ‘FV A1-Kambar’ during the early hours of March 29, ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message