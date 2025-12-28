Aravalli hills row: Supreme Court to hear matter on 29 Dec as eco-activists raise concerns over unscientific definition

Amid concerns over controversial redefinition of Aravalli hills, the Supreme Court on Saturday declared that a three-judge vacation bench will discuss the matter on 29 December. The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the row around Aravallis and listed the matter as 'Definition of Aravalli Hills and Mountain Ranges and Related Issues.'

Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AG Masih are slated to presided over the hearing scheduled for Monday. The Aravalli row set off after the Centre released a new definition of the Aravalli Range. Environmentalists and scientists alike alleged that the revised criteria describing the ancient mountain range across Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat was introduced without adequate scientific assessment or public consultation.

Warning against opening up of vast stretches to mining activities, environmentalists and opposition parties asserted that this Aravalli redefinition could adversely impact the fragile mountain ecosystem. This comes in the backdrop Centre's newly notified definition of the Aravalli mountain range, which is based on a 100-metre height criterion.

Until a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining is prepared, the top court has put on hold new leases for mining in the Aravallis. The government also announced a complete ban on new granting mining leases in the Aravallis after the Supreme Court order.

ICFRE asked to prepare science-based plan for Aravalli region for sustainable mining The Ministry of Environment and Forests instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to prepare a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. Based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations, this plan aims “to identify additional areas and zones in the entire Aravallis where mining should be prohibited over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre.”

Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan member Neelam Ahluwalia opposed the Centre's new definition and called the move "completely unacceptable." The environmentalist noted, “There is nothing called sustainable mining in a critical mountain ecosystem like the Aravallis. You cannot define an entire range for mining,” ANI reported.

According to Neelam Ahluwalia, the application of a uniform height-based definition to an ancient and complex ecosystem could severely affect water, food and climate security for millions of people. As she cautioned against the environmental impact, she questioned the Centre's claim that only two per cent of the area would be impacted.

no supporting data has been provided in the public domain, Neelam Ahluwalia emphasized.

Neelam Ahluwalia alleged that both legal and illegal mining activity is underway across 37 districts in the Aravalli belt, which has caused deforestation, groundwater depletion, river pollution and serious health concerns. Seeking an independent assessment and public consultation, she demanded that Supreme Court recall its November 20 order and that the government should withdraw the new definition.

On the recommendation of a committee led by the Environment Ministry, the Supreme Court in November 2025 accepted a uniform legal definition of what constitutes the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.