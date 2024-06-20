Arbitration pros resist govt.'s advisory favouring mediation over arbitration
Summary
- With the finance ministry directing govt. bodies and firms to avoid going for arbitration in procurement contracts worth over ₹10 crore, Arbitration Bar of India plans to offer the government, consultation with arbitration experts for any course correction
New Delhi: The newly created Arbitration Bar of India (ABI) wants the finance ministry to roll back its advisory that asked government agencies and enterprises not to rely on arbitration as the default method for resolving disputes around procurement contracts.