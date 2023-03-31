AMNS Luxembourg to raise $5 bn Japan loan2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The steelmaker’s ability to successfully raise large debt is underscored by expectations of a continued boost to India’s domestic steel demand, buoyed by the government’s mega infrastructure push.
AMNS Luxembourg Holding, the parent of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS), has signed a $5 billion loan agreement with a consortium of Japanese lenders led by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to fund the steelmaker’s capacity expansion plans in India.
