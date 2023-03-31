AMNS Luxembourg to raise $5 bn Japan loan

The steelmaker’s ability to successfully raise large debt is underscored by expectations of a continued boost to India’s domestic steel demand, buoyed by the government’s mega infrastructure push. As per CareEdge Research, domestic steel consumption is expected to grow at 8-10% in FY24, spurred by increased infrastructure spending, robust real estate and construction activities, and strong automobile sales. ArcelorMittal said apart from adding to the primary steelmaking capacity, the project includes the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities to enhance AM/NS India’s ability to produce value-added steels for sectors such as defence, automotive and infrastructure. The capacity expansion will create more than 60,000 jobs, it added.