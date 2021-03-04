Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India today inked an agreement with the Odisha govt for setting up a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant in Kendrapada with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, officials said
BHUBANESWAR :
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant in Kendrapada district with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, officials said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Lokaseva Bhavan.