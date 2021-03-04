OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel inks pact with Odisha to set up 50,000cr steel plant

BHUBANESWAR : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant in Kendrapada district with an investment of 50,000 crore, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Lokaseva Bhavan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The January figure was previously given as 113.3

World food price index rises in February for 9th month running: FAO

2 min read . 03:10 PM IST
According to the findings, more than half of US consumers report they would insert a microchip in their brain in order to extend their life expectancy.

Tech-enabled health and well-being top priority for consumers, Dentsu report

2 min read . 03:09 PM IST
A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the first 500,000 of the two million, is displayed that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP)

Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What to watch as China rolls out an economic plan to overtake the US

6 min read . 02:34 PM IST

Mittal met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas earlier in the day and discussed his company ArcelorMittal's projects in the state, an official said.

The industrialist had met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout