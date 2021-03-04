ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel inks pact with Odisha to set up 50,000cr steel plant

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India today inked an agreement with the Odisha govt for setting up a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant in Kendrapada with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, officials said

BHUBANESWAR : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant in Kendrapada district with an investment of ₹50,000 crore, officials said.

Mittal met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas earlier in the day and discussed his company ArcelorMittal's projects in the state, an official said.

The industrialist had met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

