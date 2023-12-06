ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to spend ₹100 cr on three scrap-processing centres
India does not generate enough steel scrap to meet industry's demands and depends on imports, which are set to take a hit as countries around the world are recycling more scrap domestically.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is set to establish three dedicated scrap-processing centres in Gujarat and Maharashtra, as major steel companies in India anticipate difficulties in meeting their scrap requirements through imports.
