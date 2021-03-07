OPEN APP
The world's leading steel and mining company ArcelorMittal will invest more than 50,000 crore in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday, a day after its executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal called on him.

"All industrialists from India and abroad, including Lakshmi Mittal, are coming to Gujarat for making investment as they count Gujarat as the best (investment) destination. Lakshmi Mittal came to meet me yesterday (Saturday). He told me that he will make an investment of more than 50,000 crore in Gujarat in the coming days," Rupani told reporters.

During his trip to Gujarat, Mittal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia in the state on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, adding that it was a courtesy visit.

Mittal also met the Dy CM andthe CM at Vidhan Sabha.

"On Saturday, when PM Modi was in Gujarat, Mittal paid him a courtesyvisit," Patel said.

He said Mittal talked about his proposed contribution for making Gujarat as an industrial leader during his discussion with the deputy CM and the CM.

Mittal also visited the world's tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadia on Friday.

He complimented PM Modi for the development of Kevadia which he said is a "pride of India.

"One can see the reflection of our Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's far-sightedness, strong leadership and broad thinking everywhere in Kevadia," Mittal wrote in the guest book in Hindi.

"I was left wondering how in a short time the Prime Minister transformed it. Kevadia is a pride of India. Kevadia is a living symbol of the fact that India is in strong hands and India's future is secure," Mittal wrote.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

