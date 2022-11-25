ARCs halt recovery of retail bad loans after RBI directive

ARCs said the new rule requires all small-value retail transactions to be vetted by a committee, and this has delayed the process. Currently, most retail bad loans are resolved via negotiated settlements with the borrower, as legal methods or the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, or Sarfaesi Act, do not yield results for the retail loan segment. “Secured and unsecured retail NPAs resolution is stalled considering that most of them happens through settlements. Calling a board meeting is an expensive affair. Even if all retail loan cases are clubbed together, the board will still find it difficult to approve these cases," R.K. Bansal, managing director and chief executive, Edelweiss ARC, said.