Are you an impulsive spender? This is what you should avoid before shopping

Are you an impulsive spender? This is what you should avoid before shopping2 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- Consumers who drank coffee, tea, soda, and other energy drinks immediately before shopping bought more items and often spent more money.
Are you someone who indulge in impulsive online or offline shopping? Now, before you are about to make a new purchase, make sure you avoid caffeine before that. As per a recent study published in the Journal of Marketing, sipping caffeine before a shopping trip might encourage you to do more impulsive spending.
Are you someone who indulge in impulsive online or offline shopping? Now, before you are about to make a new purchase, make sure you avoid caffeine before that. As per a recent study published in the Journal of Marketing, sipping caffeine before a shopping trip might encourage you to do more impulsive spending.
Consumers who drank coffee, tea, soda, and other energy drinks immediately before shopping bought more items and often spent more money, the study showed. This is further facilitated by the increasing prevalence of coffee shops and also with some retail stores having in-store coffee bars and offering complimentary caffeinated beverages.
Consumers who drank coffee, tea, soda, and other energy drinks immediately before shopping bought more items and often spent more money, the study showed. This is further facilitated by the increasing prevalence of coffee shops and also with some retail stores having in-store coffee bars and offering complimentary caffeinated beverages.
The report also showed that consumers made more frivolous or fun purchases after they consumed caffeinated drinks.
The report also showed that consumers made more frivolous or fun purchases after they consumed caffeinated drinks.
The report also showed how consuming a caffeinated (vs. non-caffeinated) beverage before shopping enhances impulsivity in terms of higher number of items purchased and higher spending.
The report also showed how consuming a caffeinated (vs. non-caffeinated) beverage before shopping enhances impulsivity in terms of higher number of items purchased and higher spending.
In one of the study’s experiments conducted, 145 shoppers visited home-goods store in France. They were given espresso and noncaffeinated drinks before they shopped.
In one of the study’s experiments conducted, 145 shoppers visited home-goods store in France. They were given espresso and noncaffeinated drinks before they shopped.
It was found that shoppers who drank an espresso spent about $18, while shoppers who had decaffeinated drinks spent roughly half that amount.
It was found that shoppers who drank an espresso spent about $18, while shoppers who had decaffeinated drinks spent roughly half that amount.
It was also found that customers who consumed caffeine also purchased more items.
It was also found that customers who consumed caffeine also purchased more items.
“There have been a lot of studies on the effect of caffeine, but none really looking at how it affects consumer spending," said Dipayan Biswas, a professor of marketing at the University of South Florida in Tampa, and one of the authors of the study.
“There have been a lot of studies on the effect of caffeine, but none really looking at how it affects consumer spending," said Dipayan Biswas, a professor of marketing at the University of South Florida in Tampa, and one of the authors of the study.
Biswas further explained that academic studies show that caffeine tends to make people more energized or excited and this heightened state likely causes people to be more impulsive shoppers.
Biswas further explained that academic studies show that caffeine tends to make people more energized or excited and this heightened state likely causes people to be more impulsive shoppers.
The study also showed that shoppers who drank espresso were more likely to make what the studies’ authors describe as “hedonic" purchases.
The study also showed that shoppers who drank espresso were more likely to make what the studies’ authors describe as “hedonic" purchases.
Hedonic purchases include items that were more pleasurable or fun, such as candles, scented oils and artificial plants, in contrast to kitchen utensils or office supplies.
Hedonic purchases include items that were more pleasurable or fun, such as candles, scented oils and artificial plants, in contrast to kitchen utensils or office supplies.
The study showed that 74.7 percent of the items the shoppers bought were classified as “high hedonic," compared with 40.8 percent for the noncaffeinated groups.
The study showed that 74.7 percent of the items the shoppers bought were classified as “high hedonic," compared with 40.8 percent for the noncaffeinated groups.
The authors also did a follow-up study where the subjects were US undergraduates who drank caffeinated or decaffeinated ice tea and then were shown images of Amazon products. It was found that subjects who drank caffeinated tea purchased more items than the decaffeinated teas.
The authors also did a follow-up study where the subjects were US undergraduates who drank caffeinated or decaffeinated ice tea and then were shown images of Amazon products. It was found that subjects who drank caffeinated tea purchased more items than the decaffeinated teas.