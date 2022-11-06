Are banks closed on 8 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti? See details here

Are banks closed on 8 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti? See details here2 min read . 07:11 AM IST
- Some of the bank holidays are state-specific and during the national holidays, banks remain shut across the country.
On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti Banks on 8 November, banks in some states will remain closed. As per the RBI, Some of the bank holidays are state-specific and during the national holidays, banks remain shut across the country.
On 8 November, which will be celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will not remain closed in cities like Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Goa, Kerala, Bihar, Meghalaya.
There are a total of 10 holidays for the month of November. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open as usual.
Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here's the full list of Bank holidays in November:
1 November: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Imphal.
6 November: Sunday
8 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima. Banks will remain closed in all cities except for Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram
11 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival. Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Shillong
12 November: Second Saturday
13 November: Sunday
20 November: Sunday
23 November: Seng Kutsnem. Banks will remain closed in Shillong
26 November: Fourth Saturday
27 November: Sunday
In September and October, banks were closed on many days. Across different states separately, banks was collectively closed for 21 days in October 2022 (though not one bank is closed more than three / four days in the month), including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
