Are banks in Karnataka closed today on December 11 amid mourning for ex-CM SM Krishna? No. While it has been declared a state holiday, the RBI has not issued a notice to this effect yet.

While it has been declared a state public holiday for schools, colleges and government offices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued a notice to this effect yet. As such, all public and private banks in the state, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will function as usual.

The Karnataka state government has declared a holiday today for all government offices and schools and colleges, as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former CM SM Krishna who passed away on December 10 following a prolonged illness.

However, let's take a look at the full likely state-wise bank holiday schedule list for December 2024. Notably, during the last month of this year, in addition to the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will be closed for two Saturdays and five Sundays.

December 2024 has at least 17 listed holidays (including weekends) for banks. There are also some long weekends ahead, so plan your bank visits accordingly. Here is the December 2024 bank holidays full list:

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2024 December 1 - Sunday (pan India)

December 3 - Friday - Feast of St Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 8 - Sunday (pan India)

December 12 - Tuesday - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

Confirm Holiday List With Local Bank Branch Customers should note that since bank holidays in India vary across different states, it is advisable to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule and make preparations in case of emergencies.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekends or other holidays— unless notified to users for particular reasons.

Customers can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.