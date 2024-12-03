Bengaluru is set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, prompting a yellow alert from the IMD. While many districts will have school holidays, Bengaluru schools will remain open despite the heavy rainfall warning.

Bengaluru weather today will be affected by Cyclone Fengal. The Karnataka capital is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall over isolated regions on Tuesday, as per India Meteorological Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, reported Hindustan Times. Due to Cyclone Fengal, several Karnataka districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 3. Consequentially, there will be a school holiday in many areas.

Bengaluru school holiday: Will schools be shut in Karnataka capital? Despite a heavy rainfall warning by the IMD, there has been no announcement of school holiday in Bengaluru, hence all educational institutes will remain functional on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka weather today According to latest IMD bulletin, isolated heavy rain are expected in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar districts on Tuesday. Whereas, there will be moderate rainfall at many places over Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts.