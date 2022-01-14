Are children less severely affected by Covid? What AIIMS experts have to say

"There is also been a lot of concern about the severity of illness in children in this current wave with some reports from hospitals in the US claiming that they are seeing an increased number of children being admitted. So I think it is important to clarify, how is the current Omicron behaving as far as children are concerned? The concern has always been there as the younger children are not vaccinated and they are really getting more severe diseases. What is the management for children who are having Covid-19, what can we give, what should we not give and how should we treat these children depending on their age group and their presentation?"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}