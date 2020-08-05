Are contact-tracing apps helping tame the pandemic?

Under the centralised approach, typically, all information of infected people and their contacts is stored on a central server with the government for matching contacts and alerting people at risk. Further, besides the user, the central server also tracks information on the location and people the user has met. Under the decentralised approach, apps store data within a user’s phone, leaving users in charge of their personal data. These apps only send the ID of the user in an anonymous format to a central database once the user is confirmed positive, while the matching is done on user phones.