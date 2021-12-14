Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Are Covid booster doses needed? Looking into it, Centre informed Delhi HC

Are Covid booster doses needed? Looking into it, Centre informed Delhi HC

The current priority of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program is to cover the entire eligible population with full vaccination
2 min read . 05:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Centre informed, the current knowledge about the duration of immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time

The Centre is looking into scientific evidences for dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines and also the need and justification of booster doses, it recently told the Delhi High Court. It further informed, currently the knowledge regarding the immunity offered by the vaccines are limited and with time there will be more clarity about the same.

National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are two expert bodies working in tandem to guide the National COVID-19 vaccination program, it further noted.

NTAGI examines the technical aspects like usage of different varieties of COVID-19 vaccines, the interval between vaccine doses, contraindications, etc., and recommends the same to NEGVAC.

The NEGVAC, meanwhile, provides overall guidance and recommendations on all aspects of COVID- 19 vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Central government Standing Counsel Anurag Ahluwalia informed the court in a recently filed affidavit, NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the need and justification of booster doses

the current knowledge about the duration of immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time, Centre further informed.

The epidemic of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the resulting disease has impacted India since 2020 as a new infectious disease, complete biological characteristics of which are yet unknown, and under such circumstances, the appropriateness or necessity of booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be decided, it also said.

The current priority of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program is to cover the entire eligible population with full vaccination (i.e' two doses) and at present, there are no guidelines regarding the administration of booster doses from the two expert bodies, it also said.

The Centre's response came after the Court had enquired whether it is necessary to administer COVID-19 booster dose and the timeline within which the same is proposed to be rolled out.

(With inputs from agencies)

