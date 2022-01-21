Are COVID vaccines harmful to pregnant women? Study reveals data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness, the virus can also trigger inflammatory and vascular responses in the placenta during critical periods of foetal development, the study said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It is recommended that pregnant women take COVID vaccine to reduce the detrimental health effects COVID-19 on the placenta, the foetus, and the newborn, a recent study showed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is recommended that pregnant women take COVID vaccine to reduce the detrimental health effects COVID-19 on the placenta, the foetus, and the newborn, a recent study showed.
While pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness, the virus can also trigger inflammatory and vascular responses in the placenta during critical periods of foetal development in symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, the study stated, ANI reported.
While pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness, the virus can also trigger inflammatory and vascular responses in the placenta during critical periods of foetal development in symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, the study stated, ANI reported.
The study published in 'The Journal of Infectious Diseases' did a comprehensive review on the harmful effects of coronavirus in pregnant women themselves and the newborn, and what still is unknown amid the rapidly evolving field.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The study published in 'The Journal of Infectious Diseases' did a comprehensive review on the harmful effects of coronavirus in pregnant women themselves and the newborn, and what still is unknown amid the rapidly evolving field.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Can coronavirus cause severe infections among pregnant woman?
Can coronavirus cause severe infections among pregnant woman?
"The authors present a highly plausible mechanism of stillbirth, namely that the virus-induced proinflammatory state ultimately led to placental abruption," said Dr Roberta L. DeBiasi, M.D., M.S., division chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children's National Hospital.
"The authors present a highly plausible mechanism of stillbirth, namely that the virus-induced proinflammatory state ultimately led to placental abruption," said Dr Roberta L. DeBiasi, M.D., M.S., division chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children's National Hospital.
"Taking the studies together, it's evident that if a pregnant woman gets COVID-19 they're at an increased risk of severe infection," said DeBiasi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Taking the studies together, it's evident that if a pregnant woman gets COVID-19 they're at an increased risk of severe infection," said DeBiasi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"They're also at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, due to effects on the placenta, which may vary with specific circulating variants," DeBiasi added.
"They're also at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, due to effects on the placenta, which may vary with specific circulating variants," DeBiasi added.
DeBiasi comments come based on two related studies published in the same issue, demonstrating pathologic findings in women's placentas who had COVID-19 during pregnancy.
Previous studies show that the placenta may be detrimentally affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection of the mother. However, maternal comorbidities such as hypertension, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes could also contribute to these findings.
Previous studies show that the placenta may be detrimentally affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection of the mother. However, maternal comorbidities such as hypertension, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes could also contribute to these findings.
"Despite these previous studies, the precise mechanisms of placental injury are still not clear and require further evaluation," said Dr DeBiasi.
"Despite these previous studies, the precise mechanisms of placental injury are still not clear and require further evaluation," said Dr DeBiasi.
"Future research should include appropriate controls to better discern nonspecific versus SARS-CoV-2 specific effects and mechanisms of injury," DeBiasi added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Future research should include appropriate controls to better discern nonspecific versus SARS-CoV-2 specific effects and mechanisms of injury," DeBiasi added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!