Are India and the Maldives burying the hatchet?

What caused these tensions?

Muizzu has made clear that his administration will not follow the “India First" policy several of his predecessors. He has attempted to court a number of other powers like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. His perceived affinity to China, which sponsored development projects when Muizzu was housing minister, has been a worry for New Delhi. He also comes from a political tradition that has been sceptical of India in the past. For example, Muizzu was considered close to former president Abdulla Yameen, who clashed with New Delhi repeatedly and attempted to get close to China.