Are India's youth giving up on marriage?

Financial insecurity appears to be a key driver of such decisions. Among households with monthly income less than Rs. 10,000, 40 percent millennials said they were unwilling to marry. In richer households (with income more than Rs. 60,000), the survey finds only 20 percent to be disinclined. Richer millennials are also more likely to have children than poorer ones, the survey suggests. Given that the survey was conducted in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, intensified by fears of a looming pandemic, it is possible that the uncertainty about the future played a role in shaping the responses on marriage and children.