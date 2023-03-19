Are MasterChef India judges partial towards Aruna Vijay? Netizens accuse Chef Vikas , Garima, Ranveer of bias2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM IST
MasterChef India Season 7 airs weeknights at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.
MasterChef India judges, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar, are facing accusations of being biassed towards a contestant named Aruna Vijay, with netizens taking to social media to voice their concerns.
