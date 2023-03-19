MasterChef India judges, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar, are facing accusations of being biassed towards a contestant named Aruna Vijay, with netizens taking to social media to voice their concerns.

One home cook, Priya, was eliminated despite her best efforts to incorporate diverse cuisines and not opting out of tasks due to food preferences. Meanwhile, Aruna is accused of being frequently shown favouritism, even though she is seen to have opted out of tasks due to her preferences.

Aruna prepared an Appam stew for a family special episode, which included small appams, stew foam, baked vegetables and chammanthi thoran, with coconut as the main component. The judges praised her, but viewers were unimpressed and criticised the judges' favouritism towards Aruna, calling her dish 'basic looking' compared to others.

Aruna was allowed to use Paneer instead of Fish, causing controversy among netizens who believe that if someone has a problem with non-vegetarian dishes, they shouldn't be on the show. They also criticised her decision to use her immunity pin to avoid cooking with an egg, calling it a bad example for other contestants.

In a recent episode, social media users accused judge Ranveer Brar of treating Aruna unfairly and not being as tough on her as he was on other contestants, leading to many people criticising his “hypocrisy". Netizens also pointed out Garima's reaction to Aruna's dish and called out the judges for their biassed tone.

Aruna attempted a bold innovation by making filter coffee shrikhand, which failed miserably. However, the judges were criticised for not being as strict with Aruna as they had been with another contestant named Priyanka, who got eliminated earlier.

Meanwhile, the six finalists of Masterchef India 2023 are Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah, Suvarna Bagul and Gurkirat Singh. Lucknow-based home cook Sachin Khatwani has now been eliminated from the competition. The show airs weeknights at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.