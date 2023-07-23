comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Are Meiteis leaving Mizoram over Manipur clashes? Officials assure them of safety amid exodus reports
Back

Are Meiteis leaving Mizoram over Manipur clashes? Officials assure them of safety amid exodus reports

 2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:23 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Members of the Meitei tribe are reportedly fleeing Mizoram amid unrest in neighbouring Manipur. The state government has assured their safety.

TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on July 22, 2023 Meira Paibi's women activists of the Meiti community carry out a torch rally to protest the arrest of alleged suspects of the viral sexual assault video in Pechi Awang Leikai village of the Thoubal district of north eastern state of Manipur. A clip went viral on July 19, 2023, showing two women reported to be from the Kuki tribal group walking naked along a street while being jeered at and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)Premium
TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on July 22, 2023 Meira Paibi's women activists of the Meiti community carry out a torch rally to protest the arrest of alleged suspects of the viral sexual assault video in Pechi Awang Leikai village of the Thoubal district of north eastern state of Manipur. A clip went viral on July 19, 2023, showing two women reported to be from the Kuki tribal group walking naked along a street while being jeered at and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

Members of the Meitei tribe living in Mizoram have reportedly opted to flee the state amid growing unrest in neighbouring Manipur. Following an 'advisory' by an ex-militant’s association in the northeastern state, the state government had held a meeting with leaders from the community on Saturday. The Mizoram government has assured Meiteis of their safety and security in the state.

Reports suggest that a large number of Meiteis are fleeing Mizoram amid growing outrage over the naked parading and molestation of two women in strife-torn Manipur. Apart from the message shared by an organisation of former militants, many also see the possibility of violence during an upcoming rally. Violence in Manipur began after the tribal solidarity march on May 3 and the Meitei community remains afraid that something could go wrong after a proposed protest rally by civil society groups on July 25.

A few thousand Meiteis - mostly from Manipur and south Assam - live in Mizoram. Official records indicate that dozens have also left for their home states over the weekend.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

ALSO READ: 

"The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram in the wake of barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur. The PAMRA appeals to all Meitei people in Mizoram to leave for their home state as a safety measure," a statement from the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association had said on Friday. 

It said there is anger among Mizo youths, who are deeply anguished over the "barbaric and atrocious act of Meiteis" against Zo or Kuki ethnic people in Manipur. 

A video shot on May 4 had surfaced earlier this week, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action. The now viral clip showed two women from the Kuki Zo tribe paraded naked and molested by a mob from a warring community in Manipur. The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. 

The PAMRA meanwhile said that their statement had been misconstrued and was not a diktat or a quit notice to the Meiteis. The home secretary had also convened a meeting with leaders of the organisation on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 05:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout