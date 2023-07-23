Are Meiteis leaving Mizoram over Manipur clashes? Officials assure them of safety amid exodus reports2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Members of the Meitei tribe are reportedly fleeing Mizoram amid unrest in neighbouring Manipur. The state government has assured their safety.
Members of the Meitei tribe living in Mizoram have reportedly opted to flee the state amid growing unrest in neighbouring Manipur. Following an 'advisory' by an ex-militant’s association in the northeastern state, the state government had held a meeting with leaders from the community on Saturday. The Mizoram government has assured Meiteis of their safety and security in the state.
