Members of the Meitei tribe living in Mizoram have reportedly opted to flee the state amid growing unrest in neighbouring Manipur. Following an 'advisory' by an ex-militant’s association in the northeastern state, the state government had held a meeting with leaders from the community on Saturday. The Mizoram government has assured Meiteis of their safety and security in the state.

Reports suggest that a large number of Meiteis are fleeing Mizoram amid growing outrage over the naked parading and molestation of two women in strife-torn Manipur. Apart from the message shared by an organisation of former militants, many also see the possibility of violence during an upcoming rally. Violence in Manipur began after the tribal solidarity march on May 3 and the Meitei community remains afraid that something could go wrong after a proposed protest rally by civil society groups on July 25.

A few thousand Meiteis - mostly from Manipur and south Assam - live in Mizoram. Official records indicate that dozens have also left for their home states over the weekend.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

"The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram in the wake of barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur. The PAMRA appeals to all Meitei people in Mizoram to leave for their home state as a safety measure," a statement from the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association had said on Friday.

It said there is anger among Mizo youths, who are deeply anguished over the "barbaric and atrocious act of Meiteis" against Zo or Kuki ethnic people in Manipur.

A video shot on May 4 had surfaced earlier this week, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action. The now viral clip showed two women from the Kuki Zo tribe paraded naked and molested by a mob from a warring community in Manipur. The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday.

The PAMRA meanwhile said that their statement had been misconstrued and was not a diktat or a quit notice to the Meiteis. The home secretary had also convened a meeting with leaders of the organisation on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)