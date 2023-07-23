Reports suggest that a large number of Meiteis are fleeing Mizoram amid growing outrage over the naked parading and molestation of two women in strife-torn Manipur. Apart from the message shared by an organisation of former militants, many also see the possibility of violence during an upcoming rally. Violence in Manipur began after the tribal solidarity march on May 3 and the Meitei community remains afraid that something could go wrong after a proposed protest rally by civil society groups on July 25.