Are new Covid-19 variants driving current surge in cases? Read here

Thirty-two districts in India, including 11 from Kerala and five from Maharashtra, are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10% while in 35 districts, including nine from Delhi, the weekly positivity is between 5 and 10%
The current spike in Covid-19 cases is caused by the Omicron sub-lineages, mainly BA.2 and BA.2.38, and in some parts of the country BA.4 and BA.5, reported ANI, quoting officials.
According to the news agency, India's Covid genome sequencing facility, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reviews the genomic surveillance data on Friday.
It found that the BA.2 sub-variant was found in 60% of the cases and BA.2.38 in 33%. However, the percentage of BA.4 and BA.5 is still very less.
The consortium has said that in cities and states where clusters of infections have been found – Mumbai, Trivandrum, Puducherry, Mizoram, North-east, Delhi - NCR like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Kerala – most cases are of the BA.2 and BA.2.38 sub-variants.
“These variants are indicating higher transmissibility and dominating currently in most of the places. Most cases are of mild infection that includes cold, cough, fever and body ache," an official was quoted as saying.
The official added that no new variant of the virus has been found so far.
Meanwhile, states and Union territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from districts and areas which have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases over a period of seven days.
"The idea behind asking states and Union territories to send larger number of samples is to keep a closer watch over the current circulating sublineagues of Omicron and its correlation to the current epidemiological picture," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.
"Also, we want to see if we are missing out any important clues regarding newer sub-variants during routine sequencing through the sentinel surveillance," they added.
The INSACOG is a joint initiative of the Department of Biotechnology under the ministries of science and technology, and health to carry out genome sequencing of the virus to understand how it spreads and evolves.
Covid situation in country
Thirty-two districts in India, including 11 from Kerala and five from Maharashtra, are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10% while in 35 districts, including nine from Delhi, the weekly positivity is between 5 and 10%.
India logged a single-day rise of 13,216 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,83,793, while the active cases have increased to 68,108, according to health ministry data updated on Saturday morning.
The death toll has climbed to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities.
According to health experts, although there is a rise in cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths. Also, the increase is limited to a few districts.
