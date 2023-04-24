Are policy reforms making it easier for foreign companies to do business in India?5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) identified India as one of the most improved countries with best business environments in the next five years, making it a favourable destination for investors to set up manufacturing due to geopolitical factors and as an alternative to China.
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reported earlier this month that India was one of the most improved countries in its quarterly forecast of the best business environments in the next five years. In the EIU's Business Environment Ranking (BER) published on April 13, the South Asian nation climbed six notches on a global basis and from 14th to 10th among 17 economies in Asia.
