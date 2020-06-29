Are retirement jobs  a way  to reward judges?

In a recent article for Ideas for India, Madhav Aney of the Singapore Management University, and others, describe their analysis of 661 judgments delivered by Supreme Court division benches between 1999 and 2014. All these cases involved the Indian government as a party. The authors studied the link between the kinds of judgments delivered in important cases and post-retirement appointments of the judges involved. The authors identify key cases through the choice of lawyers deployed by the government. The researchers find that authoring each additional judgment in favour of the government in an important case increased the likelihood of a post-retirement job for the judge involved by around 15% .