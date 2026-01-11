Are schools closed in Delhi-NCR on Monday, Jan 12, due to cold? IMD warns of severe cold wave in these areas

Schools across multiple regions including Delhi-NCR, other states have directed for the closure of schools in view of the severe cold that has gripped several states this winter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for severe cold wave in multiple areas, including Delhi, Haryana and neighbouring states.

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, has instructed all schools up to Class 8, across the district to remain closed till 15 January in view of dense fog and severe cold conditions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile schools in Delhi are already shut due to the ongoing winter vacations – which would continue till 15 January.

Schools closed in Gautam Buddha Nagar According to an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar, schools will remain closed until January 15 in compliance with directions from the district magistrate.

The closure applies to all schools—from Nursery to Class 8—across all boards operating in the district, including CBSE, ICSE, the UP state board and others.

In the order dated January 9, the officer said the directions must be adhered to and warned that strict action would be taken against any institution found violating the directions, by reopening during the specified period.

The directive for closure of schools come amid India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning of a severe cold wave.

Advertisement

IMD forecasts cold wave The weather observatory on Sunday, 11 January, warned that a severe cold wave is likely from January 12-13 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar over the course of next five days, said IMD in its daily weather briefing.

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to a biting cold as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisement