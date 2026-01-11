Are schools closed in Noida, Greater Noida on Monday, January 12? Check official order amid dense fog, cold

Classes from Nursery to 8th Standard across all boards in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed until January 15, 2026 due to dense fog and cold wave, according to a circular by the Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The circular read, "In compliance with the instructions issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all schools (Nursery to Class 8) affiliated to all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed till 15.01.2028. The above order should be strictly followed."

The national capital has been witnessing a cold wave for several days, with residents waking up to biting cold on Sunday morning. The temperature dropped to a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar, while Palam experienced a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.