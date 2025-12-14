Are schools closed on Monday, Dec 15, in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad due to pollution? Here’s what we know

Now that the air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has worsened to hazardous levels, the administrations of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, December 14, decided to move primary classes online, while introducing a hybrid mode of teaching for students in higher classes, according to official orders.

The decision follows an order by the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which announced on Saturday that it was implementing Stage IV measures with immediate effect across Delhi and NCR.

Are Delhi School Closed on Monday, December 15? Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on Saturday gave the following directions for schools in the national capital:

— Under the instructions issued, all schools have been asked to shift to online classes for students up to class 5.

— For students of classes 6 to 9 and class 11, schools have advised to conduct lectures in hybrid mode — combining both offline and online teaching wherever feasible, and to continue with this arrangement until further notice.

According to the circular dated 13 December, these instructions apply to all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools that fall under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

A similar order was also released by the Karyalay Jila Vidyalaya Nirikshak (BSA Office) of Ghaziabad and Gautam Bush Nagar on Sunday, 14 December.

Schools closed or open in Noida, Ghaziabad, other GB Nagar on December 15? Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar administrations have also announced online classes for students up to Class V and hybrid classes for higher grades, according to released orders, reported PTI.

This means classes up to Class V in Noida and Greater Noida will shift to online mode. Higher classes will follow either physical or online classes, except Classes X and XII, which will continue with in-person teaching. All other cities of GB Nagar will also follow the order.

Current status of Delhi and NCR's AQI Air quality in Delhi and nearby areas worsened sharply on Saturday, with Rohini and Wazirpur recording an AQI of 500, while Shadipur reported the lowest reading in he national capital at 370, according to data from Sameer app.

The situation continued to remain grim on Sunday morning as well, By 2 pm, air quality in several parts of Delhi was still in the ‘severe’ category, with AQI levels crossing 400 in many areas.

Apart from Delhi, the air quality in adjoining Noida in the NCR also dropped as the city recorded the worst AQI reading in the country at 455 on Saturday, falling in the severe+ category. It was followed by Greater Noida at 442, according to CPCB data.

CAQM directs suspension of all outdoor sports in Delhi-NCR Meanwhile, in view of the deteriorating air quality, CAQM directed Delhi and NCR state governments to immediately stop all outdoor physical sports activities in these areas as a precaution to protect children from serious health risks.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Commission discussed its concern that “some schools and institutions in Delhi-NCR were still holding outdoor sports activities” despite earlier orders issued in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated November 19.

The Commission had in a letter dated November 19 called for the “postponement of physical sports competitions scheduled during November and December.”