Are schools closed today in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Delhi on 17 November? Check details here

Schools across Tamil Nadu are closed on November 17 in the wake of orange alert for heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

IMD in a post on X stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in: Tamil Nadu (Nov 16–22), Kerala & Mahe (Nov 16–20), Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema (Nov 17–18),Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 18–21),⚠️ Possible waterlogging, flooding & traffic disruptions.💡 Stay updated, avoid unnecessary travel & follow local advisories.”

Thus, all government, private, and aided schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and nearby districts will remain closed on Monday due to continuous heavy rain and flooding in low-lying areas. District collectors confirmed the closure for schools in these districts, One India reported.

An orange alert warning is in place for Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu.

The intense precipitation prompted the authorities to announce closure of educational institutions across the state. IMD in its latest press release stated, “Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 18th -22nd.”

Similar weather conditions are likely in Kerala until 20 November, in Andhra Pradesh on 17 and 18 November and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next four days.

Are schools open in Delhi-NCR and Bihar? Schools across Delhi-NCR have shifted to hybrid mode following GRAP Stage 3 restrictions due to rising pollution level. The national capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution as an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 360, which lies in very poor range, was recorded on Monday at 6:05 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Schools in Bihar have resumed normal school operations following the closure due to Assembly elections. Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, Samastipur and several other districts were previously affected by polling arrangements.