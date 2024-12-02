The IMD reported that the depression from Cyclone Fengal is moving west-northwest and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area. Heavy rainfall has prompted school holidays in Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some parts of Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karnataka, including the capital city of Bengaluru, for the next three days due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, according to a report by The Hindu. A yellow alert has been issued on December 2 for the Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hasan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi districts.

The paper cited IMD Bengaluru Director CS Patil saying that the city, interior and south Karnataka will receive "light to moderate" rainfall for the next three days (December 2, 3 and 4).

Are Educational Institutions Closed? The report added that due to continued rainfall, the Chickballapur and Kollar Deputy Commissioners have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today. It added that this is a precautionary measure.

Further, as per other reports, schools and colleges in Bengaluru have not yet declared a holiday, but during the previous spell of heavy rainfall and flooding, the Bengaluru Urban District Collector has announced a holiday.

Cyclone Fengal update: Depression weakens, moves northwest The IMD said that the depression, a remnant of Cyclone Fengal over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has moved west-northwestward late on Sunday and is likely to continue moving and gradually weaken during the next six hours.

Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan said Puducherry recorded one of its highest rainfalls of 48.6 cm, which the drainage infrastructure is incapable of addressing.

Today is a holiday for all government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry, as per Education Minister A Namachivayam. Holiday has also been declared in schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in several parts of Tamil Nadu since Saturday morning. Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, November 30, has caused widespread flooding in several areas, particularly in Cuddalore.

(With inputs from ANI)