Are schools in Delhi-NCR open or closed on Monday, January 19? What we know as anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-4 invoked

Stringent anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) were reinforced in the national capital on Saturday after Delhi's air quality worsened, with AQI breaching 400 in some areas.

The curbs under GRAP-4 include a ban on entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi, construction, demolition, closure of colleges and educational institutions, along with other restrictions on offices.

Will schools in Delhi NCR remain closed tomorrow? Schools across Delhi-NCR were closed due to cold wave conditions and were scheduled to reopen in the week of January 16.

The sudden rise in pollution and the implementation of GRAP Stage IV are expected to lead authorities in the region to reconsider holding physical classes, particularly for younger students.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation on school closures for tomorrow, Monday. Parents and students should stay informed through updates provided by their school authorities, district administration, or state government.

In simple terms, GRAP IV requires Classes up to V in Delhi and major NCR cities to follow a hybrid learning mode and recommends the same for Classes up to XII.

Public, municipal, and private offices are also advised to function with at least 50% staff working from home, and staggered timings may be introduced to ease peak-hour traffic.

What did CAQM say on invoking GRAP Stage IV? The Commission for Air Quality Management, in a notification on Saturday, noted that the AQI in Delhi was at 400 at 4 pm and rose to 428 four hours later "owing to western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather/meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants."

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP — 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the CAQM said.

Under GRAP, the air quality is categorised into four stages: Poor (AQI 201–300), Very Poor (AQI 301–400), Severe (AQI 401–450), and Severe+ (AQI above 450).

Cold spell to return Meanwhile, thick fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday morning, reducing visibility to near zero and affecting flight operations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4°C on Saturday, 3.2°C below the season’s average. Dense fog was reported in the morning, while the maximum temperature reached 24.6°C, with relative humidity at 72 per cent at 6 pm.