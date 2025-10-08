Are schools open today in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad amid heavy rainfall? Details here

The Delhi NCR region, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, has been experiencing continuous rainfall since the start of the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

Are schools open today? Despite the unstable weather, no official announcement has been made by the Delhi Government or the Directorate of Education (DoE) regarding the closure of schools or colleges. Similarly, no advisories have been issued in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, or Gurugram about school holidays due to rain.

Parents and students are advised to check directly with their respective institutions for updates.

Delhi weather today On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures remaining near normal. The predominant surface winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will gradually increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city is expected to experience a mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures near normal. The predominant surface winds are expected to blow from the northwest direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

