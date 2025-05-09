Are schools open on May 9 amid Pakistan's attack? Check list on states which have announced a holiday

With the tensions between India and Pakistan escalating after the latter launched eight missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory government ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities for two days as a precautionary measure, reported PTI on Thursday.

"All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday," Education Minister Sakina Itoo told PTI.

Here's list of states/UT announced holiday from 9 May onwards: Punjab: Not only in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab government also ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days.

All schools in six border districts of Punjab – Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran – have been shut until further orders.

Chandigarh: Panjab University in Chandigarh has postponed exams scheduled for May 9, 10 and 12. The new dates will be announced later, the university said in a statement.

Also, in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared the closure of all schools till Saturday.

Haryana: Apart from this, all educational institutions in Panchkula will remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Haryana.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan government too closed schools in five bordering districts.

What more actions are ordered? Citing the tensions at the international border with Pakistan, the Punjab government cancelled the leaves of all police personnel. Also, the district authorities in Tarn Taran and Fazilka banned the bursting of firecrackers during weddings and other events.

The district administrations of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana asked the food and civil supplies officials to take strict action against hoarders.

A blackout was enforced in several cities including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh.

Rajasthan government too cancelled leave of administrative and police personnel deployed near the International Border.

Similarly, security has been stepped up along the Gujarat coast, and authorities have cancelled the leaves of police personnel. Also West Bengal and Bihar governments have cancelled the leave of administrative and police personnel and officials of the disaster management department.