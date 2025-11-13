Are schools open or closed on 14 November, Children's Day? Check for update on Delhi, Bihar, Telangana

Schools across various states of India have revised schedules this week either due to bye-elections or worsening air pollution. While Bihar and Telangana have declared holidays for polling and counting, Delhi–NCR and Noida schools are adopting hybrid learning and additional safety measures.

Some schools in Delhi have reportedly suspended junior classes on Children's Day, Friday, 14 November as well.

Here's a glimpse at schools in which areas are open, closed

Delhi schools to operate in hybrid mode under GRAP III In Delhi, classes up to Grade 5 will continue in hybrid mode under GRAP-III restrictions, allowing parents to choose between online and in-person learning. Some schools have suspended junior classes on Children’s Day (14 November) as well.

Officials said if pollution levels worsen, schools are ready to switch fully online.

Health authorities have also urged parents to limit children’s outdoor exposure and check daily AQI updates.

Are schools in Noida open or closed? In Noida, schools will remain open but have suspended all outdoor activities, including assemblies and sports, due to ‘severe’ air quality. Many institutions have opted for hybrid classes and are closely monitoring pollution levels for further action, as per reports.

Are schools closed in Bihar for counting? In Bihar, several schools are closed as they serve as polling stations or accommodation centres for election staff during the ongoing bye-elections – with the counting of votes scheduled for Friday, 14 November. Classes are expected to resume once the entire process ends. These closures apply mainly to districts involved in polling and counting operations.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, with the first phase held on 6 November, and the second phase on 11 November. The election results will be declared on 14 November, which is Friday.

Jubilee Hills bye-election: Are Telangana schools closed? November 14 was declared paid holidays for schools and offices serving as polling or counting centres by Hyderabad District Collector and Magistrate Harichandana Dasari on November 7, 2025. Updates were reportedly shared with parents through SMS, WhatsApp, and school apps.

This by-poll was held due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. Votes will be counted on 14 November.