Are schools shut in Delhi-NCR, UP today? IMD issues red alert for dense fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Delhi-NCR, predicting extremely dense fog in the region on Monday, December 29. Amid dense fog and cold spells, are schools in Delhi NCR open or closed on Monday, December 29? Here's what we know:

1. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that all schools up to Class 12 will be shut until January 1 amid cold conditions in the state. The order applies to all ICSE, CBSE, and UP Board schools across the state, a government order said, as per news agency PTI.

2. In view of the intense cold conditions and dense fog, Noida's district administration has taken a precautionary step by declaring a holiday for all schools in the district from December 29 to January 1, India Today reported.

3. According to Jagran Josh, most schools in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon have already closed earlier for the winter break. Many institutions will not hold regular classes due to winter vacation schedules already in place. However, parents should check individual school calendars for exact resumption dates.

Dense fog, cold wave conditions Delhi witnessed dense fog early Monday, December 29, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the “possibility of cold day conditions at isolated places in the division” in west Uttar Pradesh on December 28 and 29 and, for east Uttar Pradesh.

While a red alert was issued in Delhi on Monday, an orange alert was issued in other parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Monday.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue during night/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh till 31st December and East Uttar Pradesh till 1st Jan with reduction thereafter," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, it predicted cold day conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 28 and 29.

In Delhi NCR, dense fog could be witnessed at a few places, with very dense fog at isolated places during the morning hours on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 21°C to 23°C and 7°C to 9°C, respectively.