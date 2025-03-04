‘Are they from outer space ?’ Jyotiraditya Scindia dons Ray-Ban Meta specs, asks AI to identify people around him. Watch

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia tried out Ray-Ban's Meta AI glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2025. While trying the gadget, he can be seen interacting with the AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses.

The union minister shared the video of himself using the glasses on Instagram and wrote, “Had an insightful time trying out the AI-enabled Ray-Ban meta glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2025.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia tries Ray-Ban meta glasses | Watch In the video, Scindia interacts with AI and asks it to identify the nationality of the people surrounding him.

Advertisement

“Directly asked the glasses to guess the nationality of people around me—not quite accurate yet, but a fascinating glimpse into the future of smart tech!” wrote Scindia on the Instagram post.

Levelling up the interaction, Scindia suggests to the AI that the people are not from Asia and asks it to make another attempt to identify them. At one point, he even asked whether the people around him were from “outer space.”

Advertisement

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 Jyotiraditya Scindia is representing India at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Tech leaders from across the world and several country leaders are attending the congress from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. The conference aims to explore cutting-edge developments in 5G, AI(artificial intelligence),6G, Quantum, and next-generation mobile technologies.

MWC 2025 is one of the world's largest and most influential technology and telecommunications events in Barcelona, Spain.

During his Spain visit for MWC 2025, Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet with a number of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

The Mobile World Congress will also feature ‘Bharat Pavilion’ at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The dynamic platform will feature 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products both hardware and software.

Advertisement