Pregnant women unvaccinated against Covid-19 are at a much higher risk of developing birth-related complications, a new study published in the 'Nature Medicine Journal' has revealed.

The findings showed that preterm births, stillbirths, and newborn deaths are more common among women who had the virus 28 days, or less, before their delivery date, in comparison to women who Covid-19 in the earlier stages of pregnancy or who haven't had the infection at all.

“Our data add to the evidence that vaccination in pregnancy does not increase the risk of complications in pregnancy, but Covid-19 does. Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy is crucial to protect women and babies from preventable, life-threatening complications of Covid-19," Dr Sarah Stock, co-lead of COPS, which the findings of the study are a part of.

The team analysed data relating to all pregnant women in Scotland. It included more than 87,000 women who were pregnant between the start of vaccination uptake in December 2020 and October 2021.

Vaccination uptake during the study period was lower in pregnant women, compared with women aged 18 to 44 in the general population.

Some 32% of pregnant women who gave birth in October 2021 were fully vaccinated – meaning more than 14 days had elapsed since a second vaccine, this was compared with 77% of the general female population aged 18 to 44.

Since the start of Scotland's vaccination programme, a total of 4,950 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed during pregnancy, with 77% of these cases in unvaccinated women.

Some 12% of Covid-19 cases were in partially vaccinated pregnant women – those who had only received one vaccine dose or were diagnosed less than 14 days since their second dose. This compares with 11% of cases in fully vaccinated women.

The team analysed data on extended perinatal deaths, which is defined as the death of a baby in the womb after 24 weeks of pregnancy, or in the first 28 days after birth.

They found that the extended perinatal death rate among babies born within 28 days of their mother developing Covid-19 was 23 per 1,000 births.

All baby deaths occurred to women who were unvaccinated against Covid-19 at the time of infection.

Some 17% of babies born within 28 days of their mother developing Covid-19 were delivered prematurely -- more than three weeks before their due date.

These data were then compared to the background rates of extended perinatal deaths and preterm births, which are the rates for all babies born in Scotland regardless of whether their mother had previously had Covid-19 or been vaccinated.

The background perinatal mortality rate during the pandemic in Scotland was six per 1,000 and preterm birth rate was 8%.

Experts stressed that it is not possible to say if Covid-19 contributed directly to the deaths or preterm births as they did not have access to detailed clinical records for individual women.

Admission to hospital and critical care were also significantly more common in pregnant women with Covid-19 who were unvaccinated at the time of diagnosis than in vaccinated pregnant women – 98% of women with Covid-19 during pregnancy who were admitted to critical care were unvaccinated.

The team also monitored complication rates in women who received a Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

The perinatal mortality and preterm birth rates in women within 28 days of receiving a vaccine were very similar to the background rates at four per 1,000 and eight per cent, respectively, providing further reassurance on the safety of vaccination during pregnancy.

Researchers said that more efforts should be taken to increase vaccine uptake in pregnant women.

With inputs from agencies.

