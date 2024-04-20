'Are we living in Pakistan?': Actor Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob for speaking in Kannada in Bengaluru | Watch
Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha and her family were attacked by a mob in Bengaluru's Frazer Town for speaking Kannada. Poonacha shared a video of the incident and expressed concerns about safety in her city.
Kannada film actress Harshika Poonacha has shared a shocking video, showing her family attacked by a mob in Bengaluru's Frazer Town for speaking in Kannada.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message