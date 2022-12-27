All government-employed teachers in Delhi will be stationed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for Covid duty as the city's schools prepare to close for the winter break on January 1 to 15, 2023. The teachers will be stationed at Delhi Airport during the said days, in accordance with the Delhi Government's official declaration, to guarantee that COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed.
All government-employed teachers in Delhi will be stationed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for Covid duty as the city's schools prepare to close for the winter break on January 1 to 15, 2023. The teachers will be stationed at Delhi Airport during the said days, in accordance with the Delhi Government's official declaration, to guarantee that COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed.
On December 26, the Delhi government approved a budget of ₹104 crore for hospitals to purchase generic medications as part of emergency plans in response to an uptick in Covid cases in several nations.
On December 26, the Delhi government approved a budget of ₹104 crore for hospitals to purchase generic medications as part of emergency plans in response to an uptick in Covid cases in several nations.
In anticipation of an increase in infections in the coming days, the Delhi government gave a directive on December 26 to all public hospitals in the city to step up preparations and expand supplies. The national government has urged people to use masks and rigorously abide by safety regulations in public areas due to a significant rise in instances of Covid-19 in the national capital.
In anticipation of an increase in infections in the coming days, the Delhi government gave a directive on December 26 to all public hospitals in the city to step up preparations and expand supplies. The national government has urged people to use masks and rigorously abide by safety regulations in public areas due to a significant rise in instances of Covid-19 in the national capital.
On December 26, Delhi recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, with a 0.39 percent positive rate. With the additional cases, Delhi's COVID-19 total has now reached 2,007,159. 26,521 people have died, which is unchanged. The new cases were discovered during the 1,800 tests carried out the day before.
On December 26, Delhi recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, with a 0.39 percent positive rate. With the additional cases, Delhi's COVID-19 total has now reached 2,007,159. 26,521 people have died, which is unchanged. The new cases were discovered during the 1,800 tests carried out the day before.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave the hospital administrators the order to assess their readiness for Covid and make sure that all prerequisites are met in accordance with the standards established by the Union Health Ministry. He further instructed them to send a compliance report to the Health division.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave the hospital administrators the order to assess their readiness for Covid and make sure that all prerequisites are met in accordance with the standards established by the Union Health Ministry. He further instructed them to send a compliance report to the Health division.
A formal statement released on December 26 states that Sisodia presided over a review conference with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He warned them that there would likely be an increase in Covid cases soon.
A formal statement released on December 26 states that Sisodia presided over a review conference with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He warned them that there would likely be an increase in Covid cases soon.
"The Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who asked the medical professionals to keep disseminating accurate information on COVID-19.
"The Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who asked the medical professionals to keep disseminating accurate information on COVID-19.
In Delhi's designated COVID-19 hospitals, just 14 of the 8,198 beds are filled, and 18 patients are receiving care at home in isolation. In Delhi, there are now 26 open cases.
In Delhi's designated COVID-19 hospitals, just 14 of the 8,198 beds are filled, and 18 patients are receiving care at home in isolation. In Delhi, there are now 26 open cases.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.