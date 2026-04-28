‘Are you a Hindu?’: Mumbai man stabs 2 guards for not reciting ‘Kalma’, note referring to ‘Lone wolf’ attacks recovered

A 31-year-old man armed with a knife allegedly attacked and seriously injured two security guards in Maharashtra’s Thane district during the early hours of Monday in what police suspect could be a religiously motivated attack, according to PTI.

The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, who had reportedly returned to India from the US in 2019, was arrested within 90 minutes of the incident. Following the attack in Mumbai’s Mira Road area, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took over the investigation from the local police.

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While the exact motive remains unclear, officials have indicated that the case may have a religious angle. Security agencies have also reportedly found suspicious documents and videos on his mobile phone and are now investigating whether he was planning a possible “lone wolf” attack.

A “lone wolf attack” means a terrorist act carried out by a single individual acting independently, without direct support or encouragement from any organisation.

An ATS team interrogated Ansari in Mira Road and conducted a search of his residence. The ATS recovered a note indicating “lone wolf” attacks and the Islamic State, a laptop, including three copies of the Quran, reported PTI, citing an official.

According to an official statement from the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, the incident took place around 4 AM at an under-construction building behind Wockhardt Hospital, under the jurisdiction of Nayanagar Police Station.

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The two victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Ramesh Sen, were allegedly attacked with a knife by Zaib Zubair Ansari. After the assault, police personnel quickly reached the scene and rushed Mishra to Wockhardt Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the incident began when Ansari allegedly confronted Mishra over an issue, leading to an argument. During the altercation, Ansari allegedly stabbed Mishra first and then attacked Sen, who was nearby.

What happened? Eyewitnesses informed police that the accused initially approached the security guards asking for directions and later returned to question them about their religion. He allegedly asked one of the guards to recite the “Kalma” (Islamic verses), and when the guard was unable to do so, he attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, reported NDTV.

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One of the guards, Subroto Sen, was stationed on the main roadside, guarding an under-construction building, when the accused approached him around 3:00 AM and began asking about the location of a nearby mosque.

During the conversation, the man suddenly asked Sen, “Are you a Hindu?” After Sen replied, "Yes," the man walked away but stayed nearby.

Around 4:00 AM, when Sen went to a nearby Iranian tea stall for a cup of tea, he noticed the same man again. Later, after returning to his post at around 4:30 AM, the accused approached him once more, grabbed his hand, and asked, “You are a Hindu, aren't you?” before allegedly attacking him with a knife, the NDTV report noted.

Ansari came under the Anti-Terrorism Squad’s (ATS) scrutiny due to his background, prompting the agency to take over the investigation, officials said. Mishra remains in critical condition, while Sen is also undergoing treatment, the official added.

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The police recovered incriminating material linked to the accused, prompting the ATS to step in and probe the case further, PTI reported, citing sources.

Ansari, originally from Mumbai’s Kurla area, was living alone in Nayanagar, Mira Road. He had gone to the United States for studies and returned to India, sources added.

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Meanwhile, the MBVV Police said in its release that the accused was identified from CCTV footage at the crime scene and arrested within 1.5 hours of the incident. A case was registered at Nayanagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempt to murder.

The release added that, considering the seriousness and wider implications of the incident, the investigation was handed over to the ATS. The probe is currently being supervised by Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X