Are you always tired? Read this first

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 04:14 PM IST

Adulthood is an endless journey to seek rest. The sleep-deprived population cannot even sit and relax for a couple of minutes. Have you wondered why? Do we really not have two minutes? The answer lies in our restlessness. We are restless all the time, either physically or emotionally. We don’t even have sound sleep often. While we frantically seek sleep, it should guarantee repair in seven important spheres of our lives.