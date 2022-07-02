Are you always tired? Read this first 8 Photos . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 04:38 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sleep is not the solution all the time. There are ... moreSleep is not the solution all the time. There are various types of rest that you may require, as per TED’s 'How to Be a Better Human' series. 1/8Adulthood is an endless journey to seek rest. The sleep-deprived population cannot even sit and relax for a couple of minutes. Have you wondered why? Do we really not have two minutes? The answer lies in our restlessness. We are restless all the time, either physically or emotionally. We don’t even have sound sleep often. While we frantically seek sleep, it should guarantee repair in seven important spheres of our lives. 2/8Physical rest: Passive or active physical rest is possible. Active physical rest refers to rejuvenating activities like yoga, stretching, and massage therapy that assist increase the body's circulation and suppleness. It also involves napping and sleeping. 3/8Creative rest: Anyone who must solve problems or generate new ideas needs to get this kind of relaxation. Restoring our sense of surprise and awe through creative relaxation. Do you remember the first time you saw a waterfall, the Grand Canyon, or the sea? You may get some creative rest by allowing yourself to enjoy the outdoors, even if it's just in your backyard or a nearby park. 4/8Sensory rest: Our senses can get overstimulated by bright lights, computer screens, background noise, and numerous interactions, whether they take place in an office setting or over Zoom sessions. This can be avoided by actively unplugging from gadgets at the conclusion of each day as well as by doing something as easy as closing your eyes for a minute in the middle of the day. Intentional periods of sensory deprivation can start to repair the harm caused by the world's excessive stimulation. 5/8Social rest: When we are unable to distinguish between relationships that energise us and ones that drain us, we lack social rest. Having a good and encouraging environment around you will help you relax more socially. Even if your interactions must be virtual, you can opt to participate more actively by activating your camera and concentrating on your conversation partner. 6/8Mental rest: Do you have trouble focusing on your work and are you frequently angry and forgetful? He finds it difficult to fall asleep since discussions from the day keep popping up in his head. Despite getting seven to eight hours of sleep, you feel as if you were never asleep when you wake up. He lacks adequate mental rest. Throughout your workday, schedule brief breaks every two hours; these pauses might serve as a reminder to slow down. Additionally, you might keep a notepad near your bed to record any obsessive ideas that might keep you up. 7/8Emotional rest: The ability to freely express your sentiments and reduce the pressure to please others involves having the time and space to do so. The courage to be genuine is another requirement for emotional relaxation. When asked 'How are you today?' an emotionally-rested individual can honestly respond, 'I'm not okay,' and then proceed to divulge some difficult details that would normally remain private. 8/8Spiritual rest: It is the capacity to connect on a level beyond the physical and intellect and experience a profound sense of purpose, love, and acceptance. To receive this, devote yourself to something bigger than yourself and incorporate daily activities such as prayer, meditation, or community service.