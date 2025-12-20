Are you anpadh? Air India Express pilot leaves SpiceJet passenger with bloody face after a scuffle; airline responds

An Air India Express pilot allegedly left a SpiceJet passenger with a bloody face after an altercation turned violent at Delhi airport. The passenger, Ankit Dewan, shared a detailed account of how the incident unfolded on his Twitter account, along with pictures of his injury and the pilot.

Dewan claimed that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express pilot Captain Virender Sejwal at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport.

Dewan, who was accompanied by his wife and two children, said his family was "guided to use the security check that the staff uses because we had a 4-month-old baby in a stroller."

However, he said, the airport staff was cutting the queue. "On calling them out, Capt Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff."

A verbal scuffle broke out between Dewan and the pilot, which then escalated into violence. "Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody," Dewan wrote.

Ankit Dewan said that the incident ruined his holiday and traumatised and scared his 7-year-old daughter, “who saw her father get assaulted brutally”.

‘Forced to write letter...’ He claimed that he was “forced to write a letter stating that I will not pursue this matter further,” and said his only other option was to miss the flight “and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain.”

Tagging Delhi Police in his tweet, Dewan asked: “Why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice?” “Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?”

He also tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India Express, and Delhi Airport in his post and asked how they can “allow such pilots to fly,” and questioned the mismanagement at the airport that created “chaos at a sensitive security area”.

View full Image Screenshot of Ankit Dewan's X post: 1

In a separate post, Dewan also claimed that CISF aware that the pilot was about to hit him, but did not stop him. “Virender Sejwal was getting frisked at the Security Check while continuing his verbal spat with me. There, he told the CISF guy ‘main issko maar ke aata hu,’” he wrote.

Dewan also claimed that his wife, who had already cleared the security check, “heard it clearly.” “But did CISF take any preventive action? No.”

View full Image Screenshot of Ankit Dewan's X post: 2

Air India Express pilot suspended Air India Express instantly apologised and announced the “immediate” removal of their employee, Captain Virender Sejwal.

Replying to Anit Dewan, AIX wrote: “@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour.”

“The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation,” the airline assured.

Air India Express also said that they try to “refrain from public comments while due process is followed,” but assured him that the matter has their highest attention. “We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process.”

Also Read | Delhi airport warns of delays under CAT III conditions amid dense fog

‘Passenger safety our highest priority’: Delhi airport Delhi Airport also responded to Ankit Dewan's post and said, “Dear Ankit, We are deeply concerned by the experience you have shared and sincerely regret the distress caused to you and your family.”