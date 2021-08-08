Neeraj Chopra and his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics have won everyone's heart in the country.

23-year-old javelin thrower has become the first Indian in over 120 years, to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field discipline.

Chopra, the junior officer in the Indian army with the Rajputana Rifles, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in men's javelin throw and brought the first gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With yesterday's victory, Neeraj Chopra has become the youngest Indian to win the Olympic gold at the age of 23.

As Chopra has scripted history in Tokyo on August 7, a lot of things about his sports career, his childhood, his village, and his personal life have become headlines.

One more interesting secret about Neeraj Chopra's life is that he is an avid motorcyclist.

Chopra's liking for motorcycles is evident from his Instagram account. In this picture, Chopra can be seen posing with Bajaj Pulsar 220F.





However, the Olympian gold medalist's prized possession is his Harley-Davidson 1200 Roadster. Chopra bought the American motorcycle in 2019 as a gift for himself after winning the Asian Games that same year.

And now, Chopra will add the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 to his garage. Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra yesterday announced to gift Chopra XUV700 for his mind-blowing performance at the Olympics.

