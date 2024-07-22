Indigo Airline flights from Pune to Delhi will start operating from the airport's new terminal on Monday as part of the second phase.

Indigo Airline flights from Pune to Delhi will start operating from the new terminal building of the airport beginning Monday, July 22, said Pune Airport. The new terminal was operationalised on July 14 for passengers flying to New Delhi and Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it said, "Attention passengers! Starting July 22, 2024, @PuneAirport is shifting some of the Indigo flights between Pune and Delhi to the New Integrated Terminal Building."

It also listed the flight numbers being shifted to the new terminal. These IndiGo flights are — 6E-2618, 6E-2418, 6E-2343, 6E-2419, 6E-2471, 6E-5261, 6E-2273, 6E-2278, 6E-2674, 6E-2279.

“Passengers travelling on these flights are advised to check-in and proceed to the new integrated terminal building which offers state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience," said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport as quoted by Hindustan Times.

All you need to know about Pune's new terminal The new terminal, which aims to improve passenger travel experience, spans 52,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 9 million passengers annually. This is a significant upgrade from the current terminal, which covers 22,000 square meters and has a capacity of 7 million passengers annually.

The terminal boasts modern amenities, including ten aerobridges, centralized air-conditioning, and five baggage carousels, with two specifically designated for international arrivals. It also features 34 counters and 25 self-check-in stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 51595-square-metre new terminal building in Pune, which cost ₹423 crore to build, features murals depicting the region's culture and heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport via video conferencing on March 10. The first flights operated from the new terminal were Air India's AI-858 to New Delhi and Air India Express' I5 320 to Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies)

