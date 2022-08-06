The Uttarakhand tourism department has announced that it is working to develop a ‘Modi circuit’ at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, covering the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for the famous a television show 'Man vs Wild' in 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of a slew of adventure activities while shooting for an episode of "Man vs Wild", hosted by Bear Grylls on Discovery channel way back in 2019, as as it turns out, PM Modi's adventure travel left its mark and managed to garner great interest among people to do the same. Notably, the Uttarakhand tourism department has announced that it is working on a plan to develop a "Modi circuit" at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, covering the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for a television programme in 2019.
This development comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 undertaking a slew of adventure activities while shooting for an episode of "Man vs Wild", which was hosted by Bear Grylls on Discovery channel. During the shoot, Modi and Grylls crossed the Kosi river on a makeshift raft and walked through a tiger trail, with the prime minister holding a spear in his hand, news agency PTI reported.
Colonel Ashvini Pundir, Additional CEO of the adventure sports wing of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, told PTI on Friday, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big influencer of our times. Places that he visits generate great interest among people." Additionally, he cited the example of a cave at Kedarnath where the Prime Minister meditated a few years ago, adding that “it became so popular that people started booking it months in advance to visit the place." The "Modi circuit" will further boost tourism at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is already a popular tourist destination, he said.
Interestingly, the details of the plan are still being worked out, Pundir has said and that the spots inside the reserve visited by PM Modi and Bear Grylls during the shoot will first be identified. Then it will be seen what arrangements can be made to take tourists to those spots, according to the report. The report further highlighted that the idea of developing a "Modi circuit" in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj during a trip to Croatia, where a "Game of Thrones tour circuit" has been developed for tourists, covering the locations where the popular television series was shot.
