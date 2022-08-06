Interestingly, the details of the plan are still being worked out, Pundir has said and that the spots inside the reserve visited by PM Modi and Bear Grylls during the shoot will first be identified. Then it will be seen what arrangements can be made to take tourists to those spots, according to the report. The report further highlighted that the idea of developing a "Modi circuit" in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj during a trip to Croatia, where a "Game of Thrones tour circuit" has been developed for tourists, covering the locations where the popular television series was shot.